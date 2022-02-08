Delimitation Panel Suggests Drastic Changes in Electoral Map; J&K Leaders Oppose

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Delimitation Commission has proposed, in its second draft, to create seven new Assembly segments while redrawing the boundaries of the existing Assembly constituencies.

Six of the seats would be allotted in the Jammu region and one to the Kashmir division.

Major political leaders in J&K, such as Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP's) Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and People's Conference Party chairperson Sajjad Lone, have opposed the draft and claimed that the move was aimed to create a communal divide in the region.

The draft proposed to remove the existing 22 Assembly seats and create 29 new ones in J&K, as per The New Indian Express.