Delimitation Commission Reaches J&K, PDP To Stay Away From Process

The bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories alongside the effective revocation of Article 370 had set the ball rolling for a delimitation exercise to be carried out in the region.
The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, 6 July, reached Srinagar to meet administrative officials, political parties, people's representatives, and other stakeholders in relation to the imminent exercise of redrawing boundaries in the Union Territory. In a show of protest, the The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decided to abstain from the meeting.
The commission will meet with the leaders of BJP, CPI, BSP, Congress, and Panthers Party among others in Srinagar on Tuesday.
The Congress party has demanded that the commission assess the ground realities and sentiments before it redraws the constituency lines.
"In the all-party meeting, Congress had suggested that the Delimitation Commission should visit the region to get different shades of political opinion," party leader Ravinder Sharma told news agency ANI.
Sharma also suggested that a two-day assessment is not sufficient for the purpose of assessment at the grassroot level. "Meeting representatives of seven districts in an hour is not justified... We want them to visit on district and constituency levels and listen to political representatives carefully," he said.
In a letter to Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, who is heading the commission, the PDP wrote, "Delimitation Comission lacks the constitutional legal mandate in the first place and its very existence and objectives have left every ordinary resident of J&K with many questions."
According to an Election Commission spokesperson, during the visit, the commission will also be interacting with mainstream political parties and district commissioners to gain a sense of Assembly seats.
“During the visit period, the commission will interact with political parties, public representatives and Union Territory administration officials including district election officers/deputy commissioners of 20 districts of the UT to gather first hand information and input concerning the ongoing process of delimitation as mandated under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” reported PTI, quoting an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson.
The talks over carrying out delimitation have been renewed as Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar organised virtual meetings with 20 deputy commissioners from J&K on 23 June.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
