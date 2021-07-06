Delimitation Commission Reaches J&K, PDP To Stay Away From Process

"In the all-party meeting, Congress had suggested that the Delimitation Commission should visit the region to get different shades of political opinion," party leader Ravinder Sharma told news agency ANI.

Sharma also suggested that a two-day assessment is not sufficient for the purpose of assessment at the grassroot level. "Meeting representatives of seven districts in an hour is not justified... We want them to visit on district and constituency levels and listen to political representatives carefully," he said.

In a letter to Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, who is heading the commission, the PDP wrote, "Delimitation Comission lacks the constitutional legal mandate in the first place and its very existence and objectives have left every ordinary resident of J&K with many questions."