J&K Delimitation Proposal Causes Uproar After Jammu Gets 6 New Seats, Kashmir 1

The bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories alongside the effective revocation of Article 370 had set the ball rolling for a delimitation exercise to be carried out in the region.
More than two years after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories in August 2019, the Delimitation Commission has offered a proposal which will give six new legislative seats for Jammu and just one for Kashmir.
Further, the draft by the central government’s Delimitation Commission was given in New Delhi on Monday, 20 December, to the five MPs from Jammu and Kashmir who are associate members of the body.
National Conference President and MP Farooq Abdullah, part of the meeting, confirmed the draft proposal and said that a formal communication will be sent by the party on 31 December.
Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that in the Union Territory, since the last delimitation, the number of districts has increased from 12 to 20 and the number of tehsils from 52 to 207, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The Commission has also, for some districts, proposed carving out of an additional Constituency to balance the representation for geographical areas having “inadequate communication and lack of public conveniences due to their inhospitable conditions on international border.”
As per the 2011 census, while Kashmir’s population is 68.8 lakh, Jammu’s population is 53.5 lakh people.
National Conference will not be signatory to Delimitation Commission report in present form.
Meanwhile, National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi was quoted as saying, “We were shown a draft proposing 6 additional seats for Jammu, 1 for Kashmir valley. This (proposal) is totally unacceptable and is disproportionate as per the 2011 census. Delimitation Commission asked us to submit our objection by 31 December.”
This development comes amid a massive strike by employees of the Power Development Department (PDD), who are protesting against the government’s move to merge J&K Power Development Department into the Power Grid Corporation of India and the handing over of the assets to private companies.
Meanwhile, speaking on PDD’s strike, J&K Lt Gov Manoj Sinha said, “I understand everyone's problems, our priority is to provide services. Yesterday, we were able to fix 60 percent electricity and assure 100 percent electricity soon. I'd like to promise that within 4-5 years, J&K will receive 3500 MW of electricity.”
He added, “A few steps were taken on reforms; some people don't want the system to improve or work properly. Not a rupee of theirs was outstanding. I'm not against any person, but if some people think that things will go as per them, they're wrong.”
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
