Delimitation Commission to Visit J&K, Meet Officials From 6-9 July

The Delimitation Commission, which is led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, will visit Jammu and Kashmir to carve out new constituencies from 6-9 July.

According to an Election Commission spokesperson, during the visit, the commission will be also be interacting with mainstream political parties and district commissioners to gain a sense of assembly seats.

“During the visit period, the commission will interact with political parties, public representatives and Union Territory administration officials including district election officers/deputy commissioners of 20 districts of the UT to gather first hand information and input concerning the ongoing process of delimitation as mandated under the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,” reported PTI, quoting an Election Commission (EC) spokesperson.



The delimitation commission, reportedly, has already conducted a series of meetings regarding the demographic data of different constituencies in the region.