Delimitation in J&K: What is it and Where Does the Process Stand?

The invitation of 14 political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 June, has renewed speculation on when the Assembly elections can be held in the Union Territory, with a discussion on the delimitation exercise expected to come up during the meeting.

Among those invited for the meeting are political heavyweights of the region, including National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, and the Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad.

So what exactly is this delimitation exercise for Jammu and Kashmir? How much progress has the Delimitation Commission made since the announcement of bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories in August 2019, and what have been the concerns raised? Here’s all you need to know: