Congress Warns of Stern Legal Action Over Doctored Rahul Video, BJP Hits Back

Rathore hit back at Khera in a tweet in Hindi saying the Congress leaders who made "baseless allegations" against the RSS and the BJP will have to face the consequences.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders will now have to apologise, else they should be ready to face harsh legal action," the BJP spokesperson said.

"The manner in which these people are making attempts at diverting investigation and divert public attention by levelling baseless allegations against the RSS and the BJP,they will have to face the consequences," Rathore said in the tweet.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also shared a picture of the Udaipur accused on Twitter purportedly seen with BJP leaders and said the "truth" of the BJP's patriotism is visible in the photo.



Khera also replied to Rathore, sharing the pictures and asking, "What relations does the BJP have with these terrorists. Is it a coincidence or making use of them. The entire country is waiting. Answer them."

Noting that this particular episode acquires a very serious dimension as it involves communal harmony of the country, Khera said, "You cannot aggravate passions by doctoring videos and provoking people, provoking communities."