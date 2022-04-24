ADVERTISEMENT

FIR Against Hindu Sena Members For Putting Up Posters Outside Congress Office

FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the case.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hindu Sena members for putting up posters outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi on Sunday, 24 April.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the FIR was registered in connection with the case and probe is underway.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said that they had put up the posters questioning the Congress' silence on "attack of Hindus" in India.

“Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?” he asked.

This comes in the backdrop of the violent clashes that erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April, that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged money-laundering cases against all the accused, including the prime accused Mohammed Ansar.

