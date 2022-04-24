FIR Against Hindu Sena Members For Putting Up Posters Outside Congress Office

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Hindu Sena members for putting up posters outside the Congress headquarters at 24 Akbar Road in New Delhi on Sunday, 24 April.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said that the FIR was registered in connection with the case and probe is underway.

Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta said that they had put up the posters questioning the Congress' silence on "attack of Hindus" in India.

“Why is the Gandhi family silent on the attacks on Hindus in the country?” he asked.