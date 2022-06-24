Rahul Gandhi's MP Office Vandalised in Wayanad, Congress Alleges SFI's Hand

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's MP office was vandalised in Kerala's Wayanad in the afternoon of Friday, 24 June.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The party has alleged the role of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), which is the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the attack.
Taking to Twitter soon after the vandalism at Gandhi's office, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ensured that "strict action will be taken against the culprits."
Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "Today around 3 pm, a group of SFI workers and leaders forcefully encroached on the office of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. They attacked the office people, Rahul Gandhi's staff brutally. We don't know the reason."
Purported visuals of the incident captured the wreckage in Gandhi's office, showing photo frames and other objects strewn across the floor.
Further, the Youth Congress posted another visual, evincing its claim against the SFI.
"One can watch the goons holding the flags of SFI as they climb the wall of Sh. Rahul Gandhi Ji's Wayanad office and vandalises it," the wing wrote on Twitter.
The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, also shared a video showing a mob of young men screaming at each other in a small glass-walled room, leading to a scuffle.
The congress, meanwhile, went on to voice their protest and condemnation against the assault, urging CM Vijayan to take disciplinary action.
Congress' Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Would Vijayan and Sitaram Yechury take disciplinary action or let their silence condone such behaviour? Is this their idea of politics?"
The national president of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV said that there was a "complete state of anarchy in Kerala!"
MP Manickam Tagore tweeted, "It is lawlessness and goondaism. CPM has turned into an organised mafia. Strongly Condemning the attack."
