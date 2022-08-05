Congress Holds Nationwide Protest Over Inflation, Sec 144 Imposed in New Delhi

With political drama unfolding in Parliament on Thursday over the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – currently probing the National Herald case – and the denial of 'mehengai' (price rise), the Congress party is holding a nationwide protest on Friday, 5 August, over unemployment and inflation.

Visuals from Akbar Road showed barricades and police personnel, as Congress workers arrived near the party office.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference at AICC headquarters.