Congress Holds Nationwide Protest Over Inflation, Sec 144 Imposed in New Delhi

Congress protests against inflation.
(Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
With political drama unfolding in Parliament on Thursday over the alleged misuse of central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) – currently probing the National Herald case – and the denial of 'mehengai' (price rise), the Congress party is holding a nationwide protest on Friday, 5 August, over unemployment and inflation.
Visuals from Akbar Road showed barricades and police personnel, as Congress workers arrived near the party office.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address a press conference at AICC headquarters.
Congress MPs from both the Houses will meet at 10 am at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Office in Parliament
Speaking on the ED's probe after the agency sealed the office of Young Indian at the National Herald office, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday that it was an intimidation attempt by the Narendra Modi-led government
Congress workers protest against GST at party office in Delhi.
Indian Youth Congress said in a tweet, "We are ready."
Police officials have briefed security personnel at Vijay Chowk, ahead of Congress' nationwide protest over unemployment and inflation.
Congress announced that the party MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament and senior leaders will participate in "PM House gherao."
Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in the New Delhi district, barring Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI reported.
The Opposition slammed the ruling government during a discussion on inflation and price rise in both the Houses this week.
He said, "They think they will be able to silence us with a little pressure...We won't be intimidated. We are not scared of Narendra Modi. They can do whatever they want."
Menawhile, with the Enforcement Directorate tightening its grip over the Congress party in the National Herald case, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge roared in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, after he was interrupted by the Treasury benches.
