ED Seals Young Indian Office in Delhi National Herald Building, Cops at Cong HQ

The temporary seal has been put in order to "preserve the evidence," which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The rest of the National Herald building, which also houses the Passport Seva Kendra, is open for use.

The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. National Herald is registered in the name of AJL.