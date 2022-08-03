ED Seals Young Indian Office in Delhi National Herald Building, Cops at Cong HQ
Additional police force has been deployed outside interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 3 August, sealed the office of Young Indian located at the National Herald office premises in Delhi amid a money laundering probe.
The notice pasted under signature of the ED investigating officer outside the Young Indian office space said it cannot be opened "without prior permission" from the agency.
The sealing in Central Delhi's Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg has been ordered amid a money laundering probe against Congress mouthpiece National Herald. Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi had been questioned by the ED in the case last week.
The temporary seal has been put in order to "preserve the evidence," which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
The rest of the National Herald building, which also houses the Passport Seva Kendra, is open for use.
The National Herald newspaper is published by Associated Journals Ltd (AJL) and its holding company is Young Indian. National Herald is registered in the name of AJL.
Senior Congress Leaders Reach Party HQ, Security Outside Sonia's Home
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, and others arrived at the Congress headquarters.
"Nobody can hide and attack in this country," Khurshid was quoted as saying by ANI, outside the party office.
Further, additional police force has been deployed outside interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence and the party headquarters in Delhi.
"Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious," Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, said in a tweet.
ED Raids on Tuesday
The sealing comes a day after the agency conducted raids at several locations linked to the newspaper in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Lucknow.
Congress workers also staged protests outside the Delhi office during the raids on Tuesday.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi was questioned in connection with the money laundering case on 27 July. The Congress chief was summoned for interrogation in the case on three separate days. Before that, in June, her son Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 50 hours in the same case.
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh had, on Tuesday, called the raid on Herald House an "attack against India’s principal opposition – Indian National Congress."
What Is the National Herald Case?
The ED had registered a case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
The ED wanted to record the statements of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The summons to the Gandhis came after the probe agency questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in relation to the case.
The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of promoters of Young Indian and AJL, officials had said.
The agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court in Delhi took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.