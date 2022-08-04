When Opposition MPs Recalled BJP Leaders' Cries on Inflation From UPA-Era

Video Producer: Naman Shah

Amid the high-pitched discussion over inflation in the Parliament, Opposition MPs reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of how BJP leaders protested the rising prices when Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government was at the helm.

Members of Parliament from Opposition parties, including Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, Congress' Manish Tewari, All India Trinamool Congress' Derek O Brien, among others recalled how BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, and late Sushma Swaraj targeted then UPA government over inflation before 2014.