When Opposition MPs Recalled BJP Leaders' Cries on Inflation From UPA-Era
Opposition MPs recalled how BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj took on the UPA over price rises.
The Quint
News Videos
Published:
Members of Parliament from opposition parties recalled how BJP leaders targeted the then UPA government over inflation before 2014.
|
(Screenshots: Sansad TV)
Video Producer: Naman Shah
Video Editors: Abhishek Sharma, Mohd Irshad Alam
Amid the high-pitched discussion over inflation in the Parliament, Opposition MPs reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of how BJP leaders protested the rising prices when Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government was at the helm.
Members of Parliament from Opposition parties, including Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha, Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, Congress' Manish Tewari, All India Trinamool Congress' Derek O Brien, among others recalled how BJP leaders Narendra Modi, Smriti Irani, and late Sushma Swaraj targeted then UPA government over inflation before 2014.
"When Sushma Swaraj used to sit in the Opposition, she had said that homemakers were shedding tears due to rising prices. Today, homemakers are actually crying due to inflation."
"I am quoting someone who all of you respect. First quote on rupee: "Rupee is not losing strength because its size has changed, it is because those sitting in Delhi are busy in corruption.' This is a quote from July 2013 by Narendra Modi. Mr Prime Minister, we agree with you."
Derek O Brien in Rajya Sabha on 2 August
"Smriti Irani had questioned the UPA government on the issues of hunger and farmer suicides. If Smriti Ji felt so much for those issues then she should join us in raising the voice for poor today when price of gas cylinder is at historic high."
Ranjeet Ranjan in Rajya Sabha on 2 August
"I remember Sushma Ji's remarks on falling rupee in those times, so I would like to quote her here. 'The fall of currency also reflects the fall of the country's reputation.'"
Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha on 1 August
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)