Why the Opposition Struggles to Turn Democratic Threat Into Mass Anger

If people are convinced of a relatively better service delivery on the ground by the BJP, and also see the Opposition campaigning for issues related to their own survival, the game is set for the BJP to win the elections.

This also partly explains why the BJP doesn’t suffer anti-incumbency as other parties do.

The BJP tends to stay on in power once they win a state—whether it’s Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and not to mention Gujarat.

Why is there no visible "anti-incumbency" in the BJP-ruled states? Why is the BJP able to aggregate its own social base in each election and does not seem to lose the voters who have decided to vote for them?

In West Bengal, the calculation began from the previous Assembly election results. Then, it's a matter of how to add extra voters, either through deletion or through addition. But the question remains: how is the old social base so stable?