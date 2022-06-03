Pushkar Singh Dhami Wins Champawat Bypoll, to Remain Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(Photo: PTI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, 3 June, won the key Champawat bypoll by a margin of 55,025 votes, for which voting was held on Tuesday.
Dhami took to Twitter to thank people for helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the bypoll.
Dhami had to contest a bypoll from the seat to become a member of the state Assembly, which was a constitutional requirement he needed to fulfill within six months of being sworn in as the chief minister.
He had lost from Khatima in the state Assembly polls held in February.
Visuals from Champawat showed party workers celebrating Dhami's win.
PM Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate Dhami on his win.
The result of the bypolls was to decide the fate of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the state CM. Despite playing a key role in winning the recently concluded state Assembly polls in February this year, Dhami had lost from Khatima, a seat from where he had won twice before since the year 2012. He was appointed as the chief minister nonetheless.
In order to continue as CM, Dhami was required to win an Assembly seat, making the Champawat poll a crucial one.
On Tuesday, Dhami had exuded confidence of winning the bypoll, saying that the district will "create history" with 100 percent voting.
In the state Assembly polls, the sitting CM had lost the Khatima seat to Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a difference of 6,579 votes. To let Dhami contest in the bypoll, Kailash Gehtori, BJP MLA from Champawat seat had resigned.
(With inputs from PTI.)
