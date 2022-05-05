BJP Fields CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for Uttarakhand's Champawat Bye-Election

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(Photo: PTI)
After announcing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's candidature for the bye-poll in Champawat assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started reaching out to influential people from the state living in the national capital.
On Thursday, 5 May, the BJP officially announced Dhami as its candidate for the Champawat bye-poll. In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced the party's Central Election Committee's decision to field Dhami for the upcoming bye-poll.
National general secretary and election co-incharge for the Champawat Assembly constituency, Deepti Rawat, held a meeting with influential people of Champawat in Delhi at Uttarakhand Bhavan.
The BJP has planned to reach out to all the people from Champawat residing in the national capital through the party's Delhi unit's Uttarakhand cell.
Talking about the BJP's preparations for the bye-poll in Champawat, Rawat told IANS that the party is fully prepared and Dhami will win by a record margin.
"Some of them are voters of Champawat and others have influence in their village and neighbourhood back home. We are seeking their support for BJP candidate Chief Minister Dhami," she added.
Rawat suggested that as the Congress is not in a position to challenge Dhami, it must avoid a contest by not fielding a candidate.
The BJP scripted history by becoming the only party to retain power for a second consecutive term in the state since its formation, by winning 47 seats out of 70, but the incumbent Chief Minister Dhami lost the poll from Khatima.
