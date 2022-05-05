BJP Fields CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for Uttarakhand's Champawat Bye-Election

After announcing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's candidature for the bye-poll in Champawat assembly constituency in Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started reaching out to influential people from the state living in the national capital.

On Thursday, 5 May, the BJP officially announced Dhami as its candidate for the Champawat bye-poll. In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced the party's Central Election Committee's decision to field Dhami for the upcoming bye-poll.