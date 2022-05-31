Voting Underway for Champawat, By-Polls To Decide Fate of Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Voting for the by-poll for Uttarakhand's Champawat Assembly is underway began on Tuesday, 31 May morning will to decide the fate of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Minister (CM),

Despite playing a key role in making the win the recently-concluded state Assembly polls in February this year, Dhami had lost from Khatima, a seat from where he had won twice before since the year 2012. He was appointed as the chief minister nevertheless.

In order to continue as CM, Dhami is required to win an assembly seat, making the Champawat poll a crucial one.