Voting Underway for Champawat, By-Polls To Decide Fate of Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Voting for the by-poll for Uttarakhand's Champawat Assembly is underway began on Tuesday, 31 May morning will to decide the fate of Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Minister (CM),
Despite playing a key role in making the win the recently-concluded state Assembly polls in February this year, Dhami had lost from Khatima, a seat from where he had won twice before since the year 2012. He was appointed as the chief minister nevertheless.
In order to continue as CM, Dhami is required to win an assembly seat, making the Champawat poll a crucial one.
'Will Create History'
Dhami had earlier exuded confidence of winning the by poll. On Tuesday, he said the district will "create history" with 100 percent voting.
"I extend my greetings to every voter from Champawat for the by-elections being held today. People have started coming to the polling centres. A new history of Champawat will be created today by 100 per cent voting in the by-elections," he told the news agency ANI.
In the Assembly polls, the sitting CM had lost the Khatima seat to Congress's Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a difference of 6,579 votes. To make Dhami contest in the bypolls, Kailash Gehtori, BJP MLA from Champawat seat had resigned.
Congress's Nirmala Gehtori, Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt and independent candidate Himanshu Gadkoti are the other candidates in the fray.
The results of the by poll will be declared on 3 June.
