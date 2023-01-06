BJP's Anti-Conversion Push in Poll-Bound Chhattisgarh: Why is Congress Silent?

Religious polarisation has been a major arrow in the BJP's arsenal going into any elections. But what explains the Congress government's silence in Chhattisgarh?
(Photo altered by Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
Amid the anti-Christian drive in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh – especially the recent violence in Narayanpur allegedly involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders – political experts opine that the BJP's conversion politics push in the state has put the ruling Congress "in a tight spot."
In this article, we explore three big takeaways from the recent spate of violence:
Reasons for the Congress' silence
The BJP's mission in Chhattisgarh ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls
Political ramifications of religious polarisation in Bastar
The violence, which erupted on 2 January in Narayanpur, doesn't seem to have been spontaneous.
Sources – both political and in the police – told The Quint that several cases of scuffle between the tribals and tribal Christians in Bastar, especially in Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, were being reported from October 2022.
The administration, however, had been underplaying these incidents. The instances of violence, boycott, and expulsion of tribal Christians, which were neglected as small skirmishes, were, in fact, a brewing recipe for a bigger flare-up.
Another senior journalist Sunil Kumar, however, opined that the government "chose not to act harshly" on any section of tribal society.
In the meantime, Congress spokesperson in Chhattisgarh, RP Singh, accused the BJP of inciting violence and unrest in the area for "political gains."
However, Arun Pannalal, president of the Christian Forum of Chhattisgarh, alleged that the government has not taken the matter seriously – and claimed that the state was witnessing a 'jungle raj'.
The Sangh Parivar's push for Hindutva in tribal areas isn't new – and there was no way that Chhattisgarh would have been left out. The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram has been working in Chhattisgarh since several decades.
A right-wing group called Janjatiya Gaurav Samaj under the leadership of Bhojram Nag, former MLA of Antagarh, initiated a drive against Christian missionaries in Bastar in 2012.
As per local sources, both Roop Sai Salam and Narayan Markam – accused of leading the recent anti-Christian rally which turned violent – were members of this organisation.
After losing to the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit took up conversion politics, a political expert told The Quint.
In the first part of this experiment, it raked up the issue of delisting converted tribals and held multiple rallies and public meetings to garner support for their agenda from Jashpur district in Northern Chhattisgarh. Jashpur has a sizeable population of Christians (22 percent, as per the 2011 census).
It demanded that those tribals who had converted to Christianity and had allegedly 'left the tribal ways of life', not be treated as tribals – and their Scheduled Tribe status be rescinded.
But Jashpur came as a failure for the BJP as it could not mobilise and further weaponise the tribal sentiments against those who follow Christianity.
Soon after realising its failure, the BJP's focus shifted towards southern Chhattisgarh – Bastar.
The decades-old machinery was refueled, old guards like Roop Sai Salam and Naryan Markam were called in and the anti-missionary drive was set in motion.
One of the prominent members of this machinery, Roop Sai Salam, was promoted to the post of BJP district president of Narayanpur and his partners like Narayan Markam, senior leaders like Bhojram Nag and Kedar Kashyap re-initiated the anti-Christian missionary movement in Narayanpur.
Speaking to The Quint, BJP spokesperson Ajay Chandrakar accused the Congress of supporting Christian missionaries' conversion efforts and said that their party members have been "jailed for organising a protest".
Earlier on 3 January, a day after the violence in Narayanpur, former BJP MLA Kedar Kashyap had accused Christian missionaries of carrying out violence in Bastar.
Speaking to The Quint, political commentator Parivesh Mishra said that the BJP's intention to create a division and strengthen their vote bank is the only reason behind the violence in Narayanpur.
Experts believe that the rising instances of communal violence and conflict within the tribal community could pave the way for further violence in an already violence-prone area.
Caught in the midst of a Maoist-security force battle, tribals would now be vulnerable to violence in the name of religion.
Speaking to The Quint, a senior journalist, who did not wish to be named, said:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)