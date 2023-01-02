'Forced Conversion' in Chhattisgarh: Church Vandalised, SP Attacked in Fresh Row

Tensions over 'religious conversion' have escalated in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh with fresh violence in the last two days.

On Monday, 2 January 2023, a protest organised by the Sarv Adivasi Samaj's Narayanpur outfit over alleged 'forced conversion' of members of tribal community into Christianity turned violent, leaving a church vandalised.

A video of the church, which was built on the premises of Vishwa Deepti High School in Narayanpur, located merely a kilometre away from the district headquarters, showed broken chairs and papers scattered around.