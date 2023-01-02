'Forced Conversion' in Chhattisgarh: Church Vandalised, SP Attacked in Fresh Row
The attack on tribal Christians comes merely two weeks after hundreds of them were forced to leave their homes.
Tensions over 'religious conversion' have escalated in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh with fresh violence in the last two days.
On Monday, 2 January 2023, a protest organised by a group of tribals in Narayanpur district over alleged 'forced conversion' of members of tribal community into Christianity turned violent, leaving a church vandalised.
A video of the church, which was built on the premises of Vishwa Deepti High School in Narayanpur, located merely a kilometre away from the district headquarters, showed broken chairs and papers scattered around.
Tribals are opposed to anyone in the community converting to any other religion, including Christianity.
The mob allegedly attacked the members of the police force who tried to intervene, leaving Narayanpur's Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar with a serious head injury. Kumar is now being treated at the district hospital.
In a separate incident, on Sunday, 1 January 2023, a fight broke out between the tribals who converted to Christianity and non-Christian tribes in Gorra village. Several people, including a policeman, suffered injuries.
Narayanpur district has been at the centre of a storm over tribal Christians allegedly facing discrimination at the hands of non-Christian residents of tribal villages.
These two incidents come merely two weeks after 14 families in Borawand village were allegedly forced out of their homes by other villagers and asked "never to return" on Sunday, 18 December 2022.
What Happened in Gorra Village?
A tribal Christian woman, who was taken to the district hospital after the violence broke out on Sunday, claimed that a mob of around 400-500 people assembled at the village and attacked them.
"We were called for a meeting in Gorra village and when we reached there, other tribals started beating us. Both men and women were thrashed and chased into the forests."A Tribal Christian
Many like her alleged that the villagers attacked them "because we follow Christianity."
"They accused us of following Christianity. They said that we were leaving the tribal culture and changing our religion... They accused us of following the foreign religion, and thrashed us."
Speaking to the media, Narayanpur Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hemsagar Sidar, described the incident as "a clash between two groups." He added that a fight broke out between the two sides over a dispute, and four people from each side suffered injuries.
Sidar said:
"A fight broke out between two sides in Gorra village, which falls under Edka police station limits. We have brought in four people from each side, who sustained injuries in the fight. We have also deployed adequate police force in the area, and an investigation is underway."
Sidar further said that the incharge of Edka police station also sustained injuries while he was attempting to intervene, adding that the policeman was taken to a hospital and his condition is stable.
Coordinated Attacks Against Christians in Narayanpur
For months now, Narayanpur, which has a heavy Maoist presence, has witnessed tensions brewing between villagers and members of the tribe who allegedly converted to Christianity.
After their expulsion from the village last month, the tribals families walked to the district headquarters of Narayanpur to meet the district collector on Monday, 19 December 2022.
The administration then made arrangements for the families to stay at an indoor stadium in Narayanpur.
After 10 days, on Thursday, 29 December 2022, some returned to their villages amidst opposition. However, around 80 people are still homeless and continue to live in exile.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Chhatisgarh tensions conversion allegation
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.