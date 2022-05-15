'Go to Temple Even Outside Poll Cycle': Congress Divided Over 'Hindu Question'

Baghel is said to have suggested that party leaders should regularly participate in Hindu funcitons and not shy away from publicly asserting one's religiosity.

"Visiting temples shouldn't become only an election-time affair...Leaders should participate in religious functions on a regular basis. Only then can perceptions be changed," Baghel is learnt to have said.

Baghel is known to participate regularly in religious ceremonies and gatherings and publicly carry out rituals as well.

He stresses that public religiousity shouldn't be seen as being antithetical to secularism.

It was also pointed out that the label "soft Hinduva" is inaccurate and a "media creation".

"Following one's own religious practises isn't soft Hindutva," a leader is learnt to have said.

Some leaders said that they see a nuanced difference even between Baghel and Kamal Nath's view.

"Baghel favours a public display of religiosity while also taking a strong line on secularism. Kamal Nath on the other hand seems to be suggesting tactical silence on the latter," a leader observed.