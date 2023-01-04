Church Vandalisation: Who's BJP District President Held By Chhattisgarh Police?

BJP's Narayanpur district president Roop Sai Salam (right) was recently arrested in connection to the anti-Christian violence which broke out in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.
(Photo: Vishnukant Tiwari/The Quint)
A day after an anti-Christian rally led to violence in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, including vandalisation of a church, the state police arrested five people, including Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) district president Roop Sai Salam.
The mob had also attacked the police force who tried to quell the violence, leading to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Sadanand Kumar sustaining head injuries.
According to a press note issued by the police on Monday, Roop Sai Salam, Narayan Markam, and 2,000 others had gathered to 'discuss social issues' that same day.
Roop Sai Salam is the current district president of the BJP in Narayanpur, while Narayan Markam is the former district president. However, sources say that their roles is much bigger than that.
Roop Sai Salam was promoted as local poster boy against Christian conversion in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.
Salam was the district president of BJP in Narayanpur about a decade ago, but gradually his political luster waned – and Markam took over the role.
Narayan Markam and Roop Sai Salam enjoy the backing of former MLA of Narayanpur, sourced tell The Quint.
After Salam was sidelined, he got involved with a group called Janjatiya Gaurav Manch, a right-wing supported organisation, which initiated the anti-Christian movement in Narayanpur.
Later, both Salam and Markam shared membership of this organisation, which is led by another BJP leader Bhojram Nag, who was formerly the MLA of Antagarh constituency in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.
In November 2019, the BJP after having lost to the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections, appointed Brijmohan Dewangan as the district president of Narayanpur. However, he was removed from his post in October 2022 – and Salam was reinstated.
Salam, who is an important leader of the BJP's Scheduled Tribes (ST) wing, was also a member of state ST commission during the Raman Singh government.
Sources say that Salam's reinstatement came in the face of the BJP's attempt to make religious conversion a political issue in the Assembly elections slated to be held later this year.
But this time when he was inducted into the main party line, he had his work cut out – to make 'religious conversion' a political issue in the district.
Both Salam and Markam, purportedly close aides of former Narayanpur BJP MLA Kedar Kashyap, were entrusted with this responsibility at the district level.
A day after the mob allegedly led by the BJP's Salam and Markam ransacked a church, the BJP's state unit formed a committee to investigate the instances of violence in Narayanpur.
A tweet by the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit noted:
The Congress' state spokesperson RP Singh, however, labelling the BJP's actions as a "sham", alleged that the BJP and the RSS have been trying to instigate a ruckus among the tribals – and the recent violence is part of a larger plan to create unrest in Bastar and exploit the tribals for their vote bank politics.
