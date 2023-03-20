Amritpal Singh: Twitter Accounts of Punjab Journos & MP Withheld On Govt Orders

Amid the crackdown on Amritpal Singh and his organisation Waris Punjab De and the internet ban in Punjab, the Twitter accounts of two prominent Punjab-based journalists have been 'withheld in India' under the government's orders.

The Twitter account of Shiromani Akali Dal-Amritsar MP from Sangrur - Simranjit Singh Mann - has also been withheld.

The journalists whose accounts have been withheld are Kamaldeep Singh Brar, a senior staffer with the Indian Express based in Amritsar, and freelance journalist Gagandeep Singh.

Clicking on their respective Twitter handles leads to a page saying 'Account Withheld - This account has been withheld in Indian in response to a legal demand'.

Such 'demands' mostly come from governments and law enforcement agencies.