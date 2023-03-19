At Sidhu Moose Wala's Barsi, Parents Question Timing of Amritpal Singh Operation

Thousands gathered for Sidhu Moose Wala's Barsi (death anniversary) ceremony in Mansa, despite a ban on mobile internet in Punjab and restrictions on people's movement due to the ongoing crackdown on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh.

At the event, Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur both questioned the timing of the operation against Amritpal Singh and accused that it may have been done to prevent people from attending the deceased singer's Barsi.

They also responded with indignation at a recent interview given by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind behind Moose Wala's assassination.