Cong to Replace Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Lok Sabha Leader: Report

West Bengal Congress chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury might be replaced as leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, The Indian Express reported on Sunday, 4 June.

The news comes ahead of the expected start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 19 July till 13 August.

Among the names reportedly being considered to replace Chowdhury are those of Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, both of whom were part of the so-called 'Group of 23 (G-23)' leaders who had called for sweeping reforms in the party and its leadership last year.