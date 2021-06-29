Monsoon Session of Parliament Likely From 19 July to 13 August

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has recommended that the Monsoon Session of Parliament be held from 19 July to 13 August, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday, 29 June.

The Monsoon Session would come after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, with daily cases having peaked at more than four lakh and deaths at more than 4,000. The wave was marked by a crippling shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and essential medicines.