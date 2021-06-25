‘Congress Cannot Be Left Out of Any Alternative Front’: Pawar

Days after the big opposition parties’ meet at Sharad Pawar's residence, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on Friday, 25 June, said that Congress must be a part of any alternative front that challenges BJP in the future.
He appealed for "collective leadership" from the opposition, and upon being asked if he will be the face of the front said, "We haven't discussed but I think we'll have to go ahead by considering the role of collective leadership. I did this for years. But right now, I'll work to keep everyone together and guide and strengthen them."
Opposition leaders from eight political parties – including Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), National Conference, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and Rashtriya Lok Dal – were at the residence of the NCP supremo for a meeting on Tuesday, 22 June.
Denying any political exclusion or discrimination, Memon pointed out that various Congress leaders, including Manish Tewari, Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Shatrughan Sinha were invited, but some of them expressed "genuine difficulties" (in being able to attend).
He also said that the 'Rashtra Manch' was not held by Pawar to unite anti-BJP parties but was called by Rashtra Manch chief Yashwant Sinha.
CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu, meanwhile, had elucidated that the meeting was not a political one, but an interaction among like-minded people, with issues like COVID-19 management, ‘attack’ on institutions and unemployment discussed.
The meet comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur slated for early next year.
Before the congregation at Pawar's residence, the chief had met with political strategist Prashant Kishor on 11 and 21 June.
However, Kishor had also dismissed speculation about a Third Front being in the making and ruled out any association with an Opposition Front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after his second meet.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: 25 Jun 2021,09:45 PM IST