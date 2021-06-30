Is Sidhu's Meeting With Priyanka & Rahul End of Punjab Cong Row?

Sidhu's main problem is that he is running out of options. The Aam Aadmi Party isn't keen on announcing him as its CM face due to opposition from its state leadership and also concerns from its central leadership that Sidhu may be too "independent".

It also may be too late for Sidhu to form his own outfit, build cadres and contest elections as the CM candidate of a new party.

Therefore, the most viable option for Sidhu seems to be to leverage his equation with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and get a good deal in the Punjab Congress.

In the past few days, Sidhu has also dialed down his attacks on the CM unlike the previous week, in which he had given a number of interviews directly criticising Captain in harsh terms.

Instead, Sidhu has focused his attacks on Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal.

For instance on Wednesday he tweeted to Badal that his aim is to, "destroy your corrupt businesses ... Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent !! (sic)"

This seems to be aimed at strengthening his reputation of being the most steadfastly anti-Badals leader in Punjab, as compared to Captain, who he has accused of striking deals with the Badals and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, who wrote an apology letter to Sukhbir Badal's brother-in-law Bikram Majithia.