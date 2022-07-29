Delhi Govt Hits Out at Centre as CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore Deadline Ends

The Delhi government said on Thursday, 28 July, that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had missed the deadline to participate in the 'World Cities' Summit' in Singapore as he had not been given clearance by the central government for weeks.

In a statement, the Delhi government stated that the formalities for Kejriwal's Singapore visit were to be completed by 20 July but Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's response regarding the same came a day later on 21 July.

"The file regarding permission to travel was sent to the Lieutenant Governor on 7 June. The LG sat silent for about one-and-a-half months and returned the file on 21 July. By then, not only had there been a lot of delay, but the deadline till July 20 to complete the travel formalities had also passed," the statement read, as per NDTV.