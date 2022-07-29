Delhi Govt Hits Out at Centre as CM Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore Deadline Ends

The Centre had opposed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Singapore to speak at a summit.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Delhi government said on Thursday, 28 July, that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had missed the deadline to participate in the 'World Cities' Summit' in Singapore as he had not been given clearance by the central government for weeks.
In a statement, the Delhi government stated that the formalities for Kejriwal's Singapore visit were to be completed by 20 July but Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's response regarding the same came a day later on 21 July.
"The file regarding permission to travel was sent to the Lieutenant Governor on 7 June. The LG sat silent for about one-and-a-half months and returned the file on 21 July. By then, not only had there been a lot of delay, but the deadline till July 20 to complete the travel formalities had also passed," the statement read, as per NDTV.
"The central government's intention may have been fulfilled, but it also leads to a situation where the global community may look down upon the country," the statement read.
The Delhi government had earlier highlighted that the summit could be an opportunity to showcase the city on a global platform, which would enhance the prestige of India.
CM Kejriwal had been invited for the summit by the Singapore High Commission in June and was supposed to address it on 1 August.
The LG's response had stated, "This is the programme of the mayor, the Chief Minister should not go into it."
However, the clearance for the same was given on 21 July, after the deadline lapsed.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month, Kejriwal had said that it is "against national interest" to stop a chief minister "from visiting such a huge stage."
Explaining the importance of the summit, Kejriwal wrote that the former United States President Donald Trump had said that the entire world should witness Delhi's education system. The United Nations, too, had appreciated the 'Mohalla Clinics' in the city.
He also pointed out that when Modi was Gujarat's chief minister and the US had declined to give him an education visa, the entire country had stood by him.
The Aam Aadmi Party also raised this issue at the all-party meeting held ahead of the Monsoon Session in Parliament.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)