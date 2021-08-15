Watch: PM Modi Salutes Tokyo Olympic Athletes in 75th Independence Day Address

The Indian Olympics contingent, which won a record seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics, will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

An advisory regarding COVID-19 guidelines has been issued to all the diplomats, officials, members of the public and the media, who will be attending the ceremony.

To commemorate 75 years of India's Independence, an initiative called 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 March. He also flagged off a 'Dandi March' from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Teams of the Indian Army will scale 75 mountain passes, including Saserla Pass in the Ladakh region, Stakpochan Pass in the Kargil region, Satopanth, Harshil in Uttarakhand, Phim Karnla in Sikkim and Point 4493 in Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh, to mark the occasion.