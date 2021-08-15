India Celebrates Its 75th Independence Day Amid COVID Protocols

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021.

The theme for this year’s Independence Day celebrations is “Nation First, Always First”. As per tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be unfurling the tricolour and addressing the nation from Red Fort.

However, due to concerns about the ongoing pandemic, the celebrations this year will be restricted for the public in adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols. According to reports, cultural performances by children have also been barred.