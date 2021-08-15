World's Largest Vaccination Drive Going on in India: PM Modi in I-Day Speech

The people of India can take pride in the fact that the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day on 15 August.

He also lauded the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who were at the forefront of India's fight against the coronavirus.

“During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped", the prime minister said.