World's Largest Vaccination Drive Going on in India: PM Modi in I-Day Speech

World's Largest Vaccination Drive Going On In The Country: PM Modi
The people of India can take pride in the fact that the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on in the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day on 15 August.
He also lauded the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who were at the forefront of India's fight against the coronavirus.
“During the coronavirus global pandemic, our doctors, our nurses, our paramedical staff, scientists engaged in making vaccines, citizens engaged in the fight, they all deserve to be worshipped", the prime minister said.
"Indians have fought this battle (COVID) with a lot of patience. We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of strength of our industrialists and scientists, that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines", he added.
He further emphasised that it was a proud moment for India that the country and its scientists could develop two Indian COVID-19 vaccines.
The PM further added that over 54 crore people in the country have already received the vaccine.
Published: 15 Aug 2021,10:19 AM IST