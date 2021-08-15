PM Modi Congratulates Olympic Stars In Independence Day Address

Shortly after the address, the Prime Minister will meet the athletes who impressed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Bronze medallists shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were among the athletes present at the Red Fort.

Perhaps for the first time during the Prime Minister's customary address to the nation, the sporting community was so heavily represented. As many as 240 Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, their support staff, and officials of the Sports Authority of India and sports federation were present at to listen to the Prime Minister.

On his way out of the Red Fort, the Prime Minister's cavalcade stopped at the enclosure reserved for the Olympians and he walked around waving at them. In view of the COVID-19 protocols, the sportspersons remained seated.