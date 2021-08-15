On 75th Independence Day, India's Quest for 'Freedom' is Kaafi Real

Happy Independence Day! We showed the British the door 74 years ago; let us truly be a free country, now?
Aroop Mishra
NEON
Updated:

Kaafi Real: Happy Independence Day! We showed the British the door 74 years ago. Let us truly be a free country henceforth?

|

(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kaafi Real: Happy Independence Day! We showed the British the door 74 years ago. Let us truly be a free country henceforth?</p></div>

On 15 August 2021, India marched into its 75th year of Independence, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address at the Red Fort with the following lines:

Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka Anmol samay hai. (The time is right, the time is now, it is a priceless time for India).”

And on that note, we hope the time is right for India to finally inch towards freedom from sexism, patriarchy, religious nationalism, caste oppression, and misinformation, among other ills that plague our society.

We hope the time is right for India to finally inch towards freedom form sexism, patriarchy, religious nationalism, caste oppression, and misinformation, among other ills that plague our post-modern society.

Also ReadWatch: On I-Day, PM Modi Says Govt Wants to Make Small Farmers India's Pride

But over and above all else, we hope Indians get the freedom to express their own thoughts and opinions.

Happy Independence Day! We showed the Brits the door 74 years ago, let us truly be a free country now?

(Kaafi Real is a series of cartoons on The Quint. You can check out all our other Kaafi Real cartoons here.)

Also Read75th Independence Day | 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai': PM Concludes Address

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 15 Aug 2021,09:52 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT