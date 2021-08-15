On 75th Independence Day, India's Quest for 'Freedom' is Kaafi Real

On 15 August 2021, India marched into its 75th year of Independence, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his address at the Red Fort with the following lines:



“Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka Anmol samay hai. (The time is right, the time is now, it is a priceless time for India).”



And on that note, we hope the time is right for India to finally inch towards freedom from sexism, patriarchy, religious nationalism, caste oppression, and misinformation, among other ills that plague our society.