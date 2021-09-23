When Can an Accused in Jail Get Medical Bail? Is it Possible in UAPA Cases?

On 24 September, the Bombay High Court will consider whether to extend the bail granted by it to poet and activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds, back in February.

81-year-old Rao had been granted medical bail for six months by the court in view of various medical problems that had kept requiring hospitalisation and repeated deteriorations in his condition every time he was sent back to jail.

The high court's hearing comes mere days after a special NIA court rejected the requests for bail on medical grounds of four other accused in the Bhima Koregaon case: Shoma Sen, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves.