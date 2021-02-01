UAPA Can’t be Used to Deny Bail to Accused in Jail for Years: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 February has passed a significant judgment on bail for people accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which should help ensure that the draconian provisions of the UAPA are not used to unfairly deny bail to an accused.

Section 43D(5) of the UAPA is often cited by the government and the NIA as a sort of magic bullet, to refuse bail to persons accused of terrorism offences under the UAPA.

This section states that a person accused of such offences shall not be released on bail if the court, after going through the case diary and other information provided by the police, believes that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the accused is prima facie true.

This restriction on the grant of bail had come to be seen as so strong that it would apply even if there were otherwise good grounds to provide bail, including the accused being in jail for many years without trial, or other violations of the fundamental rights of an accused.