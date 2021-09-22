NIA Court Rejects Medical Bail Pleas of 4 Bhima-Koregaon Case Accused

Meanwhile, the court extended the interim bail granted to Bhima-Koregaon accused Rona Wilson by three days. Wilson had been released from Taloja jail on 13 September in order to attend a mass that had been arranged following his father's death. He will return to the prison on 30 September.

The case against the Bhima-Koregaon accused relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, which had been held at Shaniwarwada in Pune, on 31 December 2017.

The Pune police had claimed that the speeches had triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located at the city's outskirts, on the day after the conclave. The police had further claimed that the conclave had been backed by Maoists.

A total of 16 activists had been arrested in connection with the case. In June, Father Stan Swamy, one of the accused, passed away, shortly before the hearing of his bail plea. The death of Swamy, whose health had steadily deteriorated in jail, had sparked outrage and triggered international condemnation.