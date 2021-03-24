83-Yr-Old Stan Swamy Denied Bail for ‘Community Interest’

On 22 February 2021, the Bombay High Court had granted bail on medical grounds to 81-year-old Varavara Rao, another co-accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence case. Rao was in custody since 28 August 2018, awaiting the trial to commence in a criminal case slapped against him.

The court, in that case, recognised Rao’s old age and inadequate conditions in jail as cogent reasons for releasing him from prison. While taking note of the rights-violation of keeping such a man incarcerated, the court said: