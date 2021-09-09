‘He Won’t Survive Taloja Jail’: Varavara Rao’s Kin Plead For Bail Extension

Since he was relieved on bail from Taloja Central Prison in February 2021, Varavara Rao (82), Telugu poet and activist, has been living in a rented house in Malad East, Mumbai with his 72-year-old wife, P Hemalatha.

The octogenarian, who is an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, is allowed only soft food as he was detected with umbilical hernia, a condition in which a loop of the intestine pushes through the navel.

Also, Rao who used to be a voracious reader, is now partially blind due to cataract. His two daughters – P Pavana and P Anala – and other relatives, visit him whenever they can. Rao is also facing the onset of dementia, and keeping him engaged is important to prevent memory loss, his doctors have advised the family.