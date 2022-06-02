In Umar Khalid's Bail Appeal, a Ray of Hope for UAPA Cases?

Umar Khalid's bail hearings, first at the sessions court and now at the Delhi High Court, are a good representation of the state of India's criminal justice system.

A questionable case, long delays, interminable pre-trial detention, no likelihood of a trial (let alone a conviction) in sight.

On top of the general problems with the justice system that have led to this situation, Khalid's continued incarceration, like that of the other accused in the Delhi Riots conspiracy case as well as the Bhima Koregaon matter, is a result of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act – the UAPA.