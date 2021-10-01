Kappan Not a ‘Responsible’ Journalist, Writes Only About Muslims: UP Police

The UP Special Task Force (STF) in the charge sheet filed against Kerala journalist and UAPA accused Siddique Kappan has stated that he did not write like a “responsible” journalist and only reported events in relation to Muslims. Kappan was arrested last year while he was on his way to Hathras following the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit woman.

The STF sees this as an attempt to incite Muslims and believes that Kappan wrote also to “sympathise with Maoists and Communists”, Indian Express reported.