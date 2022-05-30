Umar Khalid’s Amravati Speech in Bad Taste but Not Terrorist Act: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court said on Monday, 30 May, that a speech made in bad taste does not amount to terrorist activity, during a bail plea hearing of former student activist and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) accused Umar Khalid, reported LiveLaw.

This is in connection with the Delhi riots 'larger conspiracy' case filed under the UAPA Act and registered under FIR 59.

Referring to the Amravati speech given by Khalid in February, 2020, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said,