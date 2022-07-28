Easier Now to Get Bail in Murder Case Than in ED's? SC's PMLA Judgment Explained

Do you know what is the difference between a murder accused and an individual accused of defaulting bank loans?

An individual accused only of murder may just find it easier to secure bail at a pre-trial stage.

Or at least that is one logical conclusion that can be drawn from the Supreme Court order on Wednesday, 27 July, in which a bench lead by Justice AM Khanwilkar upheld several provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). These provisions included the "twin-bail condition" under Section 45 of the Act, which was incidentally struck down by the apex court itself in 2017.