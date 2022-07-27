SC on PMLA: Attachment of Property Under Section 5 Valid, ECIR Not Equal to FIR
The Supreme Court also rejected the challenge to validity of Section 19 (ED’s power to arrest).
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 22 July, passed their order in the batch of petitions concerning the the interpretation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The Court, in their order, said:
Section 5 (powers regarding attachment of property involved in money-laundering cases), of the PMLA is constitutionally valid. The procedural safeguards provided herein are effective measures
Challenge to validity of Section 19 (ED’s power to arrest), rejected as they are “stringent safeguards”
Section 45 (cognizable and non-bailable nature of offence) of the amended act is reasonable and has direct nexus with the object of the Act
Authorities under this Act are not police officers as such
Section 63 ( punishment for false information or failure to give information) of the Act does not suffer from arbitrariness
Supplying of ECIR is not mandatory and disclosure of reasons during arrest is enough
ECIR cannot be equated with FIR
The bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar did however state that they have not decided on the question pertaining to whether the amendment to the PMLA could not have been by way of the Finance Act. “It is open to be interpreted after the decision of the larger Bench,” they said.
