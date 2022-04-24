PMLA Case Lodged by ED Against Main Accused in Jahangirpuri Clashes

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 April, initiated a probe regarding money laundering against the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 April, initiated a probe regarding money laundering against the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the director of the ED on Friday, asking for the said probe.
Consequently, the ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), against Ansar, which is similar to an First Information Report (FIR). An elite team of the ED is expected to approach a Rohini court in order to request Ansar's custodial remand (who is in police remand at the moment).
The Delhi Police has handed over to the ED the FIRs (and other documents) that it lodged against Ansar and some other accused.
On 16 April, communal violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was allegedly pelted with stones.
Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence.
Following the violence, a demolition drive was carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation targeting "illegal encroachments," which was then halted by a Supreme Court order.
You can read The Quint's coverage of the clashes here.
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)