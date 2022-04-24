PMLA Case Lodged by ED Against Main Accused in Jahangirpuri Clashes

On 16 April, communal violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was allegedly pelted with stones.

Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence.

Following the violence, a demolition drive was carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation targeting "illegal encroachments," which was then halted by a Supreme Court order.

(With inputs from IANS)