PMLA Case Lodged by ED Against Main Accused in Jahangirpuri Clashes

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the director of the ED, asking for the probe.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 April, initiated a probe regarding money laundering against the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, 23 April, initiated a probe regarding money laundering against the prime accused in the Jahangirpuri violence, Mohammed Ansar Sheikh, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the director of the ED on Friday, asking for the said probe.

The Delhi Police has accused Ansar of amassing massive amounts of wealth illegally, including all the real estates that he owns.

Consequently, the ED has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), against Ansar, which is similar to an First Information Report (FIR). An elite team of the ED is expected to approach a Rohini court in order to request Ansar's custodial remand (who is in police remand at the moment).

The Delhi Police has handed over to the ED the FIRs (and other documents) that it lodged against Ansar and some other accused.

On 16 April, communal violence broke out between Hindu and Muslim communities in Delhi's Jahangirpuri after a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti was allegedly pelted with stones.

Eight police personnel and one civilian were injured in the violence.

Following the violence, a demolition drive was carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation targeting "illegal encroachments," which was then halted by a Supreme Court order.

(With inputs from IANS)

