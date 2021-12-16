'If You Start Using it as a Weapon...': What SC Told ED on Use of PMLA in Cases

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 15 December, pulled up the Enforcement Directorate for its 'indiscriminate' use of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and observed that the law should be used in a reasonable manner.

The bench made the remarks while hearing a plea filed by Patna-based Usha Martin Ltd. The steel company had submitted a petition against the attachment of its properties worth Rs 190 crore, on allegations of an iron ore sale scam.