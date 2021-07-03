ED Raids in Delhi, UP in Case Allegedly Linking Religious Conversion With PMLA

ED searches in Delhi, UP in alleged conversion case
PTI
On July 03, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at various locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a recent case of alleged conversion of some deaf students and poor people to Islam in UP with purported funding from abroad, news agency PTI reported.
As per the PTI report, ED has been conducting raids at 6 locations in Delhi and in Uttar Pradesh.
In June, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).
The police had identified the arrested accused as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.
(With inputs from PTI)
