SC Hijab Case Verdict Today: What Has Been Argued In Court? What Might Happen?

The Karnataka High Court, had on 15 March, highlighted the following key points in its judgement:

On Essential Religious Practice: Dismissing the petitions filed by Muslim girl students, seeking protection of their right to wear hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, the Karnataka High Court said:

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith... The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that is constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to."

On the Significance of Hijab in Islamic Faith: Observing that "there is sufficient intrinsic material within the scripture itself to support the view that wearing hijab has been only recommendatory," the court claimed:

"No material is placed before us for evaluation and determination of pleaded conscience of the petitioners. They have not averred anything as to how they associate wearing hijab with their conscience as an overt act. There is no evidence that the petitioners chose to wear their headscarf as a means of conveying any thought or belief on their part or as a means of symbolic expression."

On School Uniforms: "It hardly needs to be stated that schools are ‘qualified public places’ that are structured predominantly for imparting educational instructions to the students. Such ‘qualified spaces’ by their very nature repel the assertion of individual rights to the detriment of their general discipline and decorum, " the court had said.

"By no stretch of imagination, it can be gainfully argued that prescription of dress code offends students’ fundamental right to expression or their autonomy," it added.

The court had pointed out that school uniforms promote harmony and spirit of common brotherhood which goes past religious or sectional diversities.

On 'Unseen Hands': Expressing dismay over how the hijab row suddenly erupted in the middle of the academic term, the court said: "The way, hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some ‘unseen hands’ are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony."