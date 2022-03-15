Bad, Shocking, Much for SC to Examine: Lawyers, Experts React to Hijab Verdict

"Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab is a bad judgment," said Senior Advocate AM Dar, counsel for one of the petitioners who had challenged the Karnataka Government Order banning hijab in schools and colleges.

Dar's comments came in the aftermath of a Karnataka High Court order dismissing the petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking protection of their right to wear hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. Pronouncing its order, the court, on Tuesday, 15 March, said: