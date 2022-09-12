Fundamental Rights, Privacy, Culture: Arguments on Day 4 of Hijab Hearing in SC

The Hijab hearing in the Supreme Court reached its fourth day of arguments on Monday, 12 September.
The batch of petitions filed by female students challenging the ban on hijab in Karnataka educational institutions is being heard by a bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhansu Dhulia.
Senior Advocates Yusuf Mucchala and Salman Khurshid argued before the court on Monday.
“We have given instances of denial of entry for people for wearing hijab. This is a denial of access of education," Mucchala submitted before the top court, according to LiveLaw.
On being asked by Justice Dhulia if his main argument was that donning hijab is an essential religious practice, Mucchala replied:
Thereby, he went on to explain that by banning hijab, the petitioners’ rights to education, personal dignity, privacy, and their right to practice religion have all been violated. “And the doctrine of proportionality has been completely ignored," Mucchala said.
When Justice Gupta pointed out that the high court had said right to conscience and right to practice of religion are mutually exclusive, Mucchala submitted:
Thereby he went on to cite the apex court’s Puttaswamy judgment as observing that validity of the State’s act must be seen on the impact of the State's law.
“Here (in Karnataka), the State says the objective is to promote positive secularism. But what is the impact? The object might be noble, but the effect has to be seen,” Mucchala argued.
Mucchala also quoted the Puttaswamy judgment as saying:
Further, he argued that “Constitution clearly provides that Court should not lay down religion for people to follow…”
To this, the court, according to Bar and Bench said:
But Mucchala maintained:
"It is only judicial wisdom to not touch a field in which they have no expertise. High court when encountered with ERP should have said 'hands off we cannot look into that'."
Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Khurshid argued that revelations in Quran are the word of God, and thus mandatory.
On being asked by Justice Dhulia if hijab, in Khurshid’s view, was essential religious practice, the latter, according to LiveLaw, said:
Thereby he went on to point out that Indian jurisprudence recognises culture as well as religion.
“The idea of unity in diversity comes from this preservation of composite culture,’’ he added, as he submitted that the high court had quoted fundamental duty under Article 51A(h), but had ignored 51A(f) which speaks of preserving "composite culture".
During the course of the hearing, Khurshid handed copies of the Holy Quran to the judges, but was reportedly told by Justice Gupta:
“With due respect, we will not like to keep the Holy Book. You may give us the print outs of the relevant verses.”
Among other arguments, Khurshid also quoted from the Puttaswamy judgment and said: “Choice of apparel and appearance is also an aspect of privacy.”
Thus, he argued that they will not say that the uniform ought to be dispensed with, but that there is something in addition with the uniform that should permitted.
The matter is slated for further hearing on Wednesday.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)
