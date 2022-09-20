Hijab Case Day 8|HC Should Have Avoided Essential Religious Practice Test: SC

During the eighth day of hearings in the Hijab case in the Supreme Court, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia remarked that the Karnataka High Court should not have gone into the question of essential religious practice.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
During the eighth day of hearings in the Hijab case in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 20 September, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia remarked that the Karnataka High Court should not have gone into the question of essential religious practice.
Justice Dhulia said that the Karnataka High Court should not have gone into the question of essential religious practice and further said that the HC relied on a term paper by a student in the judgment.
"High Court should not have gone into it (essential religious practice test). They have relied on a term paper of a student, and they have not gone to the original text. Other side is giving another commentary. Who will decide which commentary is right?" Justice Dhulia noted.
The Karnataka High Court, in its judgement, referred to an essay which was titled, “VEILED WOMEN: HIJAB, RELIGION, AND CULTURAL PRACTICE-2013.” The essay was written by Sara Slininger to hold that the hijab is at best only a cultural practice.
"For me this is not a matter of religion at all, this is a matter of uniform conduct among all students," the SG said.
However, Mehta added that it was the petitioners who approached the Court and raised the argument that the hijab was an essential practice.
The SG also said that there are tests developed by the Court to see if a practice is an essential religious practice or not, and added that protection can be awarded only to such practices which meet the threshold of the test.
Meanwhile, the bench observed that the petitioners have cited particular verses from the Quran related to the hijab.
The SG further pointed out that women are fighting against hijab in countries like Iran.
The hearing will continue on Wednesday, 21 September.
The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in the batch of petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka on Monday, 5 September. On 29 August, the top court issued a notice in the matter.
In March this year, the Karnataka High Court upheld the state government's ban on Muslim students wearing hijabs in schools and colleges. The ban was packaged as a general rule on following uniforms without wearing religious garb.
They also said that their freedom to dress that way was constitutionally validated as freedom of conscience and that such bans on their religious attire were hostile discrimination.
(With inputs from Live Law.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)