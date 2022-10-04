Podcast: Behind Anti-Hijab Protests in Iran and Pro-Hijab Demand in India

While in Iran, Naqvi went for a trek, and was pleasantly surprised.

“I went for a trek, I found women who were trekking up and down, they were very modern... independent. So the idea of the male escort always being there is not necessary in the way the Iranians are perceived. There are also counter-arguments that the revolution and the chador also enabled rural women to come out of their homes and join the workforce. I'm not an expert on that. But what I can say is that women there are visible, but they have to wear the chador,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi also said that the morality police has become stricter with time, and that women should have the choice to wear what they want.

“The data that I have is that Iranian women are among the most educated in that region. They are part of the workforce. So imagine you're empowered, you're earning, you're doing everything. And you're told you have to cover yourself all the time. That's the only way to be,” said Naqvi.